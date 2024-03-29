Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
New fleet promises shorter wait times and enhanced passenger experience

'Aadujeevitham' X review: Netizens laud Prithviraj's performance

29 March,2024 03:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Host Alia Bhatt dons 30-year-old Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for Hope Gala

Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity gala in London. For the occasion, she wore a 30-year-old vintage saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

29 March,2024 03:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Shooter affiliated with Ravi Pujari turns thief, arrested

He had fired at 2 Bollywood producers in 2014, was busted before he could target jewellery store

29 March,2024 05:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Aamsul Saar to Kokum Hummus: Refreshing Kokum delights to try

Summer calls for a strong punch of kokum kadhi or a refreshing glass of kokum sherbet. However, there is more to this fruit than our usual drinks. As temperatures soar in Mumbai, we bring you salivating kokum-infused recipes you must try this summer

29 March,2024 07:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
'Block it out, it's all irrelevant': Steve Smith on Hardik Pandya facing boos

Pandya had a dismal start to his captaincy tenure as MI suffered back-to-back defeats in IPL 2024

29 March,2024 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

