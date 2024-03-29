-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
New fleet promises shorter wait times and enhanced passenger experience
Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity gala in London. For the occasion, she wore a 30-year-old vintage saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla29 March,2024 03:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
He had fired at 2 Bollywood producers in 2014, was busted before he could target jewellery store29 March,2024 05:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Summer calls for a strong punch of kokum kadhi or a refreshing glass of kokum sherbet. However, there is more to this fruit than our usual drinks. As temperatures soar in Mumbai, we bring you salivating kokum-infused recipes you must try this summer29 March,2024 07:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Pandya had a dismal start to his captaincy tenure as MI suffered back-to-back defeats in IPL 202429 March,2024 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT