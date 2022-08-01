×
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids

Brokerage firm director, owners held for duping investor of Rs 1.54 crore
The accused then furnished fake transaction details to the victims and diverted the profit to their relatives

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 88.80 per cent

Taapsee Pannu's journey in Bollywood wasn't a cakewalk

Taapsee Pannu: I don't want to spend my birthday answering calls and messages
The actress turns 35 today

01 August,2022 12:17 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Almost all corporators of Mumbai Metropolitan Region with CM Eknath Shinde now

Uddhav’s Sena has been able to hold on to its loyalists only in Mumbai city, with 85 per cent corporators in surrounding local bodies crossing over to Shinde camp

01 August,2022 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Monkeypox: Causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment

While monkeypox cases around the world are increasing, India has four cases right now after the first case was detected on July 14. While city experts help explain the disease, they say one must not panic, but at the same time warn that people need to be cautious and not ignore any signs of the disease

01 August,2022 10:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket

The cricketer announced her retirement via her Twitter account

01 August,2022 10:47 AM IST | Birmingham | mid-day online correspondent

