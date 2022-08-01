In Focus
Mumbai
Brokerage firm director, owners held for duping investor of Rs 1.54 crore01 August,2022 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania The accused then furnished fake transaction details to the victims and diverted the profit to their relatives
The actress turns 35 today01 August,2022 12:17 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Uddhav’s Sena has been able to hold on to its loyalists only in Mumbai city, with 85 per cent corporators in surrounding local bodies crossing over to Shinde camp01 August,2022 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
While monkeypox cases around the world are increasing, India has four cases right now after the first case was detected on July 14. While city experts help explain the disease, they say one must not panic, but at the same time warn that people need to be cautious and not ignore any signs of the disease01 August,2022 10:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The cricketer announced her retirement via her Twitter account01 August,2022 10:47 AM IST | Birmingham | mid-day online correspondent