Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
'Track is for runners, not dogs': Athletes at Thyagraj Stadium slam IAS Sanjeev Khirwar
Aryan Khan gets clean chit: Government orders action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede for 'shoddy investigation'
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
Hindu outfit claims Ajmer shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti was temple
Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai University to offer full-time degree courses online

The varsity will be the first in Maharashtra to do so; first will be a post-graduate programme in sociology, 11 more to follow

34 South Kolhapur gram panchayats to pass resolutions to ban 'widow rituals' Maharashtra

Lesser known facts about Millie Bobby Brown aka 'Eleven' from Stranger Things 4

Shah Rukh Khan visits son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail: view pics

Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting his son Aryan Khan on Thursday morning at Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai. The actor was flanked by security during his visit to his son. We have pictures (All photos/Shadab Khan)

21 October,2021 09:54 AM IST
India is prepared for monkeypox, no cases in country yet: ICMR

The health expert also emphasised keeping a close watch on unusual symptoms, especially those who have a travel history from the monkeypox-infected countries

27 May,2022 06:39 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
'Our photos covered unknown facets of pandemic’: Amit Dave on winning Pulitzer

Amit Dave, one among the four Indian photojournalists who won the Pulitzer Prize for ‘Feature Photography’, speaks to Mid-Day Digital about the recognition and remembers late colleague and well-known journalist Danish Siddiqui

27 May,2022 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
For Shaz, life begins at 60

On his 60th birthday—which he calls the equivalent of a cricket ton—Ravi Shastri looks back on his years as player and coach

27 May,2022 03:11 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

