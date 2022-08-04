In Focus
SC asks EC not to take any decision on Eknath Shinde faction's plea for now04 August,2022 01:37 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications
Delhi Traffic police also issued a separate challan against the vehicle owner04 August,2022 01:08 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Gandhi's reaction came a day after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian in Herald House in the national capital, and the Delhi police briefly barricaded his residence and the party office here04 August,2022 12:43 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
If you have attempted to guess today’s word and failed, don’t worry, we have got you covered. There is still a lot of time for you to get it right and we have put together some tips and tricks to help you out04 August,2022 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A report in Cricbuzz says that the USA visas for some players and support staff in the two teams were obtained at the eleventh hour following the intervention of Guyana President Irfan Ali04 August,2022 01:29 PM IST | Lauderhill | IANS