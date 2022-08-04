×
Breaking News
China using lending scam to destabilise India: Nepal police
Mumbaikars, brace for no water or 15 per cent cut in supply today
Mumbai: More than half of city's roads to be under construction for next 3 years
Maharashtra: Woman Shiv Sena office-bearer booked for using derogatory language against CM Eknath Shinde

In Focus

SC asks EC not to take any decision on Eknath Shinde faction's plea for now
Maharashtra political crisis

The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications

Mumbai: Locals breathe free as Bandra roads are cleared of hawkers

Throwback Thursday: Tracing Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'koffee' appearances

Entertainment News
Manoj Tiwari fined for not wearing a helmet during bike rally, issues apology

Delhi Traffic police also issued a separate challan against the vehicle owner

04 August,2022 01:08 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi
Herald case

Gandhi's reaction came a day after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian in Herald House in the national capital, and the Delhi police briefly barricaded his residence and the party office here

04 August,2022 12:43 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Wordle 411 for August 4: Follow these tips to guess today’s word correctly

If you have attempted to guess today’s word and failed, don’t worry, we have got you covered. There is still a lot of time for you to get it right and we have put together some tips and tricks to help you out

04 August,2022 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
West Indies vs India: Final two T20Is in USA to go ahead as planned - report

A report in Cricbuzz says that the USA visas for some players and support staff in the two teams were obtained at the eleventh hour following the intervention of Guyana President Irfan Ali

04 August,2022 01:29 PM IST | Lauderhill | IANS

