CEC Rajiv Kumar also noted that the state has been witnessing heavy rainfall and there are several festivals lined up as well hence they did not announce dates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls.
Manisha Koirala Birthday 2024: The actress has had an illustrious career in the Indian film industry. With a career spanning over 30 years, she made her acting debut in 1989's Nepali film, Pheri Bhetaula. On her birthday today, let's take a look at her journey16 August,2024 04:43 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
The police claim that the accused have multiple cases registered against them across different police stations in Mumbai, indicating a pattern of criminal behaviour16 August,2024 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Faisal Tandel
As the festival of Janmashtami approaches and the city prepares to celebrate Dahi Handi, we speak to govindas about the transformation of the game from a cultural phenomenon to a sport, their rigourous training routines, challenges and bonding within the teams16 August,2024 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Nawaz also disclosed that the couple has two sons and a daughter. Coming from a rural area of Khandelwal in Punjab, Arshad Nadeem faced many struggles in training and travelling for competitions. Villagers and relatives used to collect money to send him abroad in his initial days. In the Paris Olympics 2024, the burly Pakistan athlete pushed back16 August,2024 05:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
