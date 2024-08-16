Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen, Rishab Shetty win best actor awards; KGF 2, PS-1 win big
Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar wins Best Hindi Film National Award, Neena Gupta Best Supporting Actress
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
Weather News

In Focus

Why Maharashtra assembly polls are not being held with J&K, Haryana? EC explains

CEC Rajiv Kumar also noted that the state has been witnessing heavy rainfall and there are several festivals lined up as well hence they did not announce dates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls. 

Daughters movie: International Documentary Review

16 August,2024 05:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Entertainment News
In Pics: At the age of 54, Manisha Koirala's style and fitness is enviable!

Manisha Koirala Birthday 2024: The actress has had an illustrious career in the Indian film industry. With a career spanning over 30 years, she made her acting debut in 1989's Nepali film, Pheri Bhetaula. On her birthday today, let's take a look at her journey

16 August,2024 04:43 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Mumbai: Police arrest two in MHADA and SRA flat scam

The police claim that the accused have multiple cases registered against them across different police stations in Mumbai, indicating a pattern of criminal behaviour

16 August,2024 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Faisal Tandel
Lifestyle News
From culture to sport: How Dahi Handi is transforming – insights from govindas

Mid-Day Premium From culture to sport: How Dahi Handi is transforming – insights from govindas

As the festival of Janmashtami approaches and the city prepares to celebrate Dahi Handi, we speak to govindas about the transformation of the game from a cultural phenomenon to a sport, their rigourous training routines, challenges and bonding within the teams

16 August,2024 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"He should have given me 5-6 acres of land": Arshad Nadeem on receiving buffalo

Nawaz also disclosed that the couple has two sons and a daughter. Coming from a rural area of Khandelwal in Punjab, Arshad Nadeem faced many struggles in training and travelling for competitions. Villagers and relatives used to collect money to send him abroad in his initial days. In the Paris Olympics 2024, the burly Pakistan athlete pushed back

16 August,2024 05:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


