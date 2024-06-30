Breaking News
Mumbai: Mum died of cancer due to Khar gynaec’s error, says kin
Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells
Mumbai: Andheri set for disappointment yet again over Gokhale Bridge opening?
Mumbai: Conman behind Sakinaka ‘NEET centre’ held in Karnataka
Conduct structural audits of airports: Union Govt
Weather News

In Focus

Safety measures to prevent such incidents to be formulated as priority post review

30 June,2024 10:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and posted a clip of walking barefoot with Zaheer Iqbal ahead of her holding her sandals. 

30 June,2024 10:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
The fibroid was 20 cm long, they said, alleging that the surgery led to “spillage”, which refers to spread of cancerous cells

30 June,2024 07:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Eshan Kalyanikar
Lifestyle News
Easy investment guide for Gen Z: Top tips from finance gurus

Primary checklist before investing in stocks includes familiarising yourself with the business you wish to invest in. Stocks are nothing but owning a piece of business, so put your money in stocks whose business you understand

30 June,2024 02:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Following the high-profile retirements of the accomplished trio, the series in Zimbabwe assumes more significance, as it will provide a peek into India's T20 future

30 June,2024 08:57 PM IST | Bridgetown | mid-day online correspondent

