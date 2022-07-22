In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Bank staffer held for sending obscene videos to students22 July,2022 08:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan Accused claimed he learnt to hack WhatsApp contacts from YouTube, said he sent messages for fun
-
-
-
Accused claimed he learnt to hack WhatsApp contacts from YouTube, said he sent messages for fun
When the host, Karan asked Samantha about the one thing that she would not do for money, she said that there are many things like that including her filmography as she has still not done a film just for the money22 July,2022 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Shocked by this paper’s detailed exposé of the chawl mafia, state human rights commission demands explanation from municipal commissioners, collectors and forest dept heads from Mumbai and Thane22 July,2022 07:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania | Diwakar Sharma
Vaginal infections are a common occurrence during monsoon given increased humidity and frequent usage of damp clothes. Mid-Day Online spoke to city-based gynaecologist who offers clarity over severity of such infections and measures to prevent them22 July,2022 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Trent Boult has been a mainstay in the New Zealand side for a decade now. The left-armer has etched his name amongst some of the legendary Blackcaps bowlers and at the moment, remains one of the finest new ball bowlers in international cricket. At the age of 33, he still remains extremely fit and athletic. Picture Courtesy/ Official Instagram account of Trent Boult22 July,2022 08:50 AM IST | Mumbai