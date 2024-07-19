Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Mumbai: Old banyan tree uprooted in Kandivali amid heavy rains
Maharashtra: New tourism policy to bring in Rs 1L cr investment, create jobs
Mumbai: Four booked for duping investors of Rs 6.57 cr in gold investment scheme
Mumbai: Man held for sodomising 7-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: The seven warnings that were ignored
Controversial case sucks in a second IPS officer, with charge sheet saying Ravindra Shisve ignored 4 warnings, including one that said hoarding will collapse, and 3 objections

Bad Newz screening: VicKat, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday and others arrive

19 July,2024 08:38 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Fit and fab together! Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura bonds with 'inspiration' Helen

Sshura Khan shared a new photo on Instagram with Helen from their Pilates session

19 July,2024 08:56 AM IST | Mumbai
Donald Trump says he's committed to deliver govt serving American people

Milwaukee, Jul 19 (PTI) Expressing his gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt on him, Donald Trump has said that his resolve is unbroken, and he is committed to delivering a government that serves the American people.

19 July,2024 09:01 AM IST | Milwaukee | PTI
Children’s health during monsoon: Experts share ways to ensure wellness

The monsoon season brings with it various physical and mental health risks, especially for children. We speak to a pediatrician and child psychologists to map out the risks and present ways to keep your kids healthy in the rainy season

19 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Childhood coach Ashok Aswalkar opens up on Suryakumar's captaincy appointment

Ahead of the T20I series against the Lankan Lions, as Rohit Sharma decided to hand boots after his T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, Hardik Pandya being the vice-captain was the obvious choice for the captaincy role. But premier batsman Suryakumar Yadav emerged as a dark horse in the contention list

19 July,2024 08:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

