Controversial case sucks in a second IPS officer, with charge sheet saying Ravindra Shisve ignored 4 warnings, including one that said hoarding will collapse, and 3 objections
Sshura Khan shared a new photo on Instagram with Helen from their Pilates session19 July,2024 08:56 AM IST | Mumbai
Milwaukee, Jul 19 (PTI) Expressing his gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt on him, Donald Trump has said that his resolve is unbroken, and he is committed to delivering a government that serves the American people.19 July,2024 09:01 AM IST | Milwaukee | PTI
The monsoon season brings with it various physical and mental health risks, especially for children. We speak to a pediatrician and child psychologists to map out the risks and present ways to keep your kids healthy in the rainy season19 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Ahead of the T20I series against the Lankan Lions, as Rohit Sharma decided to hand boots after his T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, Hardik Pandya being the vice-captain was the obvious choice for the captaincy role. But premier batsman Suryakumar Yadav emerged as a dark horse in the contention list19 July,2024 08:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
