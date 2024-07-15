Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
Six out of the seven lakes received 100mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday

15 July,2024 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Diljit, who is set to perform at the Rogers Centre, in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, received a surprise visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

15 July,2024 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai
Delhi-Mumbai passengers sweated it out in first aircraft, second aircraft was also delayed

15 July,2024 05:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
To steer clear of cooking blunders, Midday dialled-up chefs and nutritionists, who uncover hidden kitchen mistakes, suggest healthy alternatives and portion control tips for common Indian meals

15 July,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sunderji saddled over 300 winners in his long and successful career, the highlight was winning the Indian Derby with Rochester in 2018

15 July,2024 06:38 AM IST | Pune | Prakash Gosavi

