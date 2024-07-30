Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
Navi Mumbai police arrests accused of Uran murder case
A team of Navi Mumbai police were in Karnataka, on a manhunt for the accused who was on the run.  Further investigation is underway, police sources said. 

Richa-Ali enjoy Mumbai rains with their baby girl surrounded by loved ones

30 July,2024 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
'Jikook' show off their chaotic yet cute friendship in Are You Sure trailer

BTS Jungkook and Jimin's close bond and great chemistry as Busan brothers are evident in the new 'Are You Sure' trailer as they set off on an unplanned adventure

30 July,2024 09:49 AM IST | Seoul
Mumbai-Howrah mail derails: Railways announce helplines for public assistance

Central Railway too issued helpline numbers as Mumbai-Howrah mail derails which injured six persons.

30 July,2024 07:56 AM IST | Jamshedpur/Ranchi | mid-day online correspondent
Mid-Day Premium Monsoon mane magic: Expert hair care secrets for rainy season

Two experts share a step-by-step hair care routine for the monsoons, ingredients to look for in your products, DIY hair masks, and more

30 July,2024 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
India’s Day 4 schedule: Manu eyes another medal, boxers in action, and more

All eyes will be on Manu Bhaker on Day 4 as she aims for a second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, this time partnering with Sarabjot Singh

30 July,2024 07:31 AM IST | Paris | mid-day online correspondent

