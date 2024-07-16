Breaking News
Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Pandharpur-bound bus carrying pilgrims bus hit the tractor from behind while trying to overtake it

16 July,2024 07:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were all smiles while serving khichdi and other delicacies to the children at Iskcon temple.

16 July,2024 12:00 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
The main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale at the end of his remand on Tuesday

16 July,2024 04:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana is back in Mumbai after creating several records in the ODI series against South Africa. In a conversation with mid-day.com, she talks about her sports journey and unconventional life choices and reveals her interests beyond cricket

13 July,2024 03:37 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
After years of trying to sign a young player, Real Madrid finalized the deal with Kylian Mbappe in June when he decided to opt out from Paris Saint-German. Kylian Mbappe played club football only for French teams first at Monaco before joining PSG, the club in which he played for seven seasons

16 July,2024 07:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

