Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf
Mumbai: TISS withdraws dismissal of over 100 staff members
Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites
Experts concerned new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary
Mumbai: Another navy officer arrested in human trafficking case
Mumbai: Experts concerned 3 new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary

With three new laws coming into force from July 1, there will be two parallel criminal laws in force

Movies and web series releasing in July 2024: Bad Newz to Mirzapur season 3

01 July,2024 11:42 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Box Office: Prabhas, Big B’s film enters Rs 500 crore club

The film, which stars a slew of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas has been garnering praise from industry stalwarts.

01 July,2024 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf

Officials say it will be razed once there’s adequate manpower, cop protection is obtained; management refuses to comment

01 July,2024 07:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar
'When you talk about civic issues with lens of comedy, it becomes entertaining'

As Mumbai waits for a full functional Gokhale bridge, the Mumbaikar whose rant video about the fiasco went viral talks about using comedy to make people aware about civic issues. Banatwalla also delves into his evolution as a comedian, finding a voice and honing his craft

01 July,2024 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The alpha of India’s wolf pack

‘Best Fielder’ winner Surya’s sensational catch of dangerous David Miller was the mix of perfect judgement, composure and athleticism

01 July,2024 07:12 AM IST | Barbados | Subodh Mayure

