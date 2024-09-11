Breaking News
Three held for raping woman after promising to get her job in Palghar

The three men, in the age group of 26 to 35, threatened to commit the offence again if she informed about it to anyone, an official said

Malaika Arora’s father allegedly dies by suicide: Arbaaz, Arjun & others arrive

11 September,2024 03:25 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Varun Dhawan asks Mumbai paps to give Malaika Arora privacy to grieve father

After news broke that Malaika Arora's father died by suicide, the paparazzi rained down on her parents' residence. Now, Varun Dhawan has seemingly sent a message to all paparazzi stationed outside Malaika Arora's residence

11 September,2024 03:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Mumbai Police begins probe into Malaika Arora's father's death

Mumbai Police has laucnhed investigations into the death of Bollywood actor and model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora, an official said. Pics/Anurag Ahire

11 September,2024 04:12 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Mumbaikars, devotees throng Bandra Fair in large numbers near Mount Mary

Some stalls may have been missing occupants but that didn't deter other stall owners from making up and enjoying the festival in its full festive fervour. Till now, it has not only seen youngsters but also children and the elderly come with their family

09 September,2024 10:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
McCullum feels this cricketer is greatest white-ball player England has ever had

Brendon McCullum added that it's his responsibility to keep pushing him towards that. The first T20I match will be played in Southampton on September 11. The second match will be played on September 13 in Cardiff. The last match of the T20I series will take place on September 15 in Manchester

11 September,2024 04:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


