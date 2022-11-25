×
Breaking News
Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 18 new cases
Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old man held for cheating and snatching mobile phones
Serum Institute Whatsapp duping case: Seven held, main accused on the run
Shraddha Walkar murder case should be heard by fast-track court: Ajit Pawar

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Mumbai: Water cut in parts of city on November 29, 30

BMC has requested the residents of the above wards to keep the necessary stock of water on the previous day before the water cut

Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases

Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases
Elgar case: Anand Teltumbde likely to be released on bail on Saturday

Elgar case: Anand Teltumbde likely to be released on bail on Saturday
Entertainment News
Ram Kapoor adds a Ferrari Portofino to his collection of super cars

Ram Kapoor adds a Ferrari Portofino to his collection of super cars

Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor, who is known for his show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', has fulfilled his dream and purchased a Ferrari Portofino worth Rs 3.5 crore

25 November,2022 08:40 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Nobody should go through what I have gone through: Moshe Holtzberg
Mumbai 26/11 attacks

Nobody should go through what I have gone through: Moshe Holtzberg

Moshe Holtzberg, the youngest survivor of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks had lost his parents- Rabbi Gabriel Holtzberg and Rivka Holztberg in the terror strike

25 November,2022 07:52 PM IST | Jerusalem | PTI
Lifestyle News
The Mingus Big Band, Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartet, Monty Alexander perform at NCPA

The Mingus Big Band, Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartet, Monty Alexander perform at NCPA

For those of you who love jazz music, it is going to be an interesting weekend as there will be unique performances at the NCPA. Ahead of their performances, jazz pianists Thilo Wolf and Monty Alexander talk about all things jazz

25 November,2022 05:37 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana fans sing and dance despite team's defeat to Portugal
FIFA: Mid-day in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana fans sing and dance despite team's defeat to Portugal

Mid-day caught up with the large group of Ghana fans and learnt that the celebration was because they believed their team had made a brilliant start to the competition despite a close 2-3 defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal

25 November,2022 01:27 PM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK