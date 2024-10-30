Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

BJP firm on backing Raj Thackeray's son in Mahim seat: Fadnavis

The CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, while Mahesh Sawant is the candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ent Top Stories: Ananya's BF confirms relationship; Big bash on SRK’s birthday

30 October,2024 07:24 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Spotted: Ananya celebrates her birthday, Ranbir Kapoor hugs Vicky Kaushal

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

30 October,2024 08:11 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Shivaji Park dazzles as Diwali lights, fireworks brighten skies

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), headed by Raj Thackeray, illuminated Dadar's Shivaji Park with colorful lights for Diwali 2024. Mumbaikars also enjoyed a fireworks show organised by the party (PICS/ASHISH RAJE)

30 October,2024 10:01 PM IST | Divya Nair
Lifestyle News
Breathe easy this Diwali: Tips to protect your lungs from pollution

As Diwali approaches, it's essential to prioritise respiratory health amidst the festive celebrations. Medical experts will provide practical tips on protecting your lungs from the harmful effects of air pollution during the Diwali festivities

30 October,2024 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Kagiso Rabada overtakes Jasprit Bumrah to become World No. 1 bowler in Tests

Rabada first held the premier ranking in January 2018 and has been consistently sitting inside the top 10 for the bulk of the time since he relinquished the No.1 spot in February 2019

30 October,2024 03:13 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


