Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede once again summoned by CBI for questioning on May 24

The CBI has summoned IRS officer Sameer Wankhede and asked to appear before the agency on May 24. The CBI is likely to question him once again for allegedly framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case and allegedly demanding a bribe

These pictures of Kunal Kemmu with his daughter prove he is the coolest father

23 May,2023 02:59 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Tovino Thomas-starrer '2018' Hindi version to release pan-India on May 26

'2018' narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity. The film effectively takes forward the message that humanity can win over adversity

23 May,2023 03:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai Crime: 45-year-old man held for raping Chembur resident

The police registered a case under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 506 of the IPC

23 May,2023 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Why women are more likely to die following heart attack than men

"Women of all ages who experience a myocardial infarction are at particularly high risk of a poor prognosis," said study author Dr Mariana Martinho of Hospital Garcia de Orta, Almada, Portugal

23 May,2023 03:21 PM IST | Prague (Czech Republic) | ANI
Sports News
IPL 2023: Champions league at Chepauk

Defending champs and table-toppers Gujarat Titans look to enter second straight final, while four-time winners Chennai Super Kings eye home glory in Qualifier 1 tonight

23 May,2023 09:29 AM IST | Chennai | R Kaushik

