- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Powerlist
The CBI has summoned IRS officer Sameer Wankhede and asked to appear before the agency on May 24. The CBI is likely to question him once again for allegedly framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case and allegedly demanding a bribe
'2018' narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity. The film effectively takes forward the message that humanity can win over adversity23 May,2023 03:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The police registered a case under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 506 of the IPC23 May,2023 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
"Women of all ages who experience a myocardial infarction are at particularly high risk of a poor prognosis," said study author Dr Mariana Martinho of Hospital Garcia de Orta, Almada, Portugal23 May,2023 03:21 PM IST | Prague (Czech Republic) | ANI
Defending champs and table-toppers Gujarat Titans look to enter second straight final, while four-time winners Chennai Super Kings eye home glory in Qualifier 1 tonight23 May,2023 09:29 AM IST | Chennai | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT