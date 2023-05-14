Breaking News
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB
BMW crash victim was in the city for laser surgery
Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment
Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning
Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students

As a result, nearly 45 per cent of students who faced an uncertain future.

IN PICS: Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony in Delhi

IN PICS: Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony in Delhi

14 May,2023 07:57 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Nora Fatehi joins Rema on stage; makes him dance to 'Naach Meri Rani'

Nora Fatehi joins Rema on stage; makes him dance to 'Naach Meri Rani'

Nora Fatehi joined Rema on stage on Saturday night during his concert in Mumbai

14 May,2023 12:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Tamil Nadu: Three dead after consuming spurious liquor

Tamil Nadu: Three dead after consuming spurious liquor

Two persons, who consumed the illicit liquor, have been admitted to a government hospital in neighbouring Puducherry, police said

14 May,2023 12:53 PM IST | Villupuram | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mother’s Day: Meet the mother who placed India’s first gay matrimonial ad

Mother’s Day: Meet the mother who placed India’s first gay matrimonial ad

While placing a matrimonial ad looking for a groom is not uncommon, when Mumbai-based Padma Iyer did the same for her son Harish Iyer, it turned out groundbreaking. Believed to be India’s first gay matrimonial ad, this unique advertisement attracted hundreds of responses and fuelled conversation around same-sex marriage

13 May,2023 06:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Katyayani Kapoor
Sports News
Super Kings look to boost Playoff chances, KKR chase glory in must-win duel

Super Kings look to boost Playoff chances, KKR chase glory in must-win duel

The Super Kings with 15 points (12 matches) are better placed to go through to the next stage, while KKR (10 points) need to win their two remaining games and hope other results go their way

14 May,2023 08:43 AM IST | Chennai | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK