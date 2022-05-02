° °
Monday, 02 May, 2022

Mid-Day
Breaking News
Mumbai: Fares of AC locals won't be reduced anymore, says Railway Board Chairman VK Tripathi
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik admitted to hospital, condition 'serious', his lawyer tells court
NTAGI to review data of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-12 years: Sources
Hanuman Chalisa row: Court order on bail plea of Rana couple now on May 4
Mumbai sees 56 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 562
India believes there will be no winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In Focus

Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad speech under scrutiny: Maharashtra government

The MNS leader had said during his speech that the Muslim community would see the 'power of Maharashtra' if they did not understand the request on loudspeakers 'nicely'

SII's Covid vaccine Covovax now available for 12-17 age group at private centres

Babil Khan to star in a web series; Payal Rohatgi talks about infertility issues

Entertainment News
Mithun Chakraborty admitted to hospital with kidney stone, on way to recovery

According to a media report, the senior actor had health issues arising from kidney stones, said his elder son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty

02 May,2022 08:39 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Hardik Patel drops his Gujarat Congress designation from Twitter profile

The removal comes days after Hardik Patel expressed strong displeasure over the functioning of the Gujarat Congress and claimed he was being 'harassed' in the party

02 May,2022 08:33 PM IST | Ahemdabad | PTI
Lifestyle News
Eid Mubarak! Mumbai’s Muslims bring back celebrations with prayer and gatherings

Premium

Even as their community faces troubling times, Muslims in Mumbai share how they took comfort in saying the taraweeh prayer, and look forward to celebrating Eid with family and friends

02 May,2022 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Brian Lara turns 53: A look at his childhood, personal life like never before!

Former West Indian cricketer Brian Lara celebrates his 53rd birthday on May 2, 2022. On this occasion, we take a look at what the legendary West Indies cricketer is doing these days and how he spends time with his friends and family. (Pictures Courtesy/ Brian Lara Instagram)

02 May,2022 01:45 PM IST

