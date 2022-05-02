5+
The MNS leader had said during his speech that the Muslim community would see the 'power of Maharashtra' if they did not understand the request on loudspeakers 'nicely'
According to a media report, the senior actor had health issues arising from kidney stones, said his elder son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty02 May,2022 08:39 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
The removal comes days after Hardik Patel expressed strong displeasure over the functioning of the Gujarat Congress and claimed he was being 'harassed' in the party02 May,2022 08:33 PM IST | Ahemdabad | PTI
Even as their community faces troubling times, Muslims in Mumbai share how they took comfort in saying the taraweeh prayer, and look forward to celebrating Eid with family and friends02 May,2022 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Former West Indian cricketer Brian Lara celebrates his 53rd birthday on May 2, 2022. On this occasion, we take a look at what the legendary West Indies cricketer is doing these days and how he spends time with his friends and family. (Pictures Courtesy/ Brian Lara Instagram)02 May,2022 01:45 PM IST