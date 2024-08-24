-
Nirbhaya squad encourages woman to file FIR against predator who is a known sexual offender in Kandivli
Priyanka Chopra returned to India on Friday, and now it seems we know the reason for her visit. She was spotted attending a family function last night24 August,2024 08:06 AM IST | Mumbai
Following mid-day’s report, local cops have assured that they will once again urge the administration to address the safety concern24 August,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
As the return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from International Space Station (ISS) gets delayed, they may be facing significant health risks, both physically and psychologically24 August,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Dhawan’s international career began in October 2010, and he leaves behind a legacy that includes 34 Test matches, 167 ODIs, and 68 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India24 August,2024 10:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
