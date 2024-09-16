-
The incident came to light on September 4 after the brother informed the woman that he had received an obscene photo of her on WhatsApp, according to the police sources
Raha Kapoor was in a good mood in the wee hours of Monday as she arrived at Mumbai airport with her parents Alia and Ranbir. Her grandmother Neetu Kapoor also joined them and the two had a sweet interaction16 September,2024 09:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Key safety measures include an isolation zone for suspected cases and intensified monitoring of passengers arriving from locations with a high Mpox prevalence.16 September,2024 12:01 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
In the past few months, various zoonotic diseases like Mpox, Nipah virus and bird flu have affected public health and become a cause for concern. Medical experts decode why viruses are spreading from animals to humans and suggest steps for prevention16 September,2024 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Ravichandran Ashwin has secured his spot in the Test squad for the Bangladesh series. The two-match Test series against the "Bengal Tigers" will kick start on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai16 September,2024 12:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
