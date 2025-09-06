-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
Among these, 11 were Sarvajanik (public) idols, 383 were Gharguti (household) idols, and 11 were Gauri idols. Authorities confirmed that the immersions were conducted smoothly, with no untoward incidents reported so far
Actor Ashish Warang, best known for playing cop characters in films like Sooryavanshi and Drishyam, passed away on Friday. He was also known to work in South Indian and Marathi cinema06 September,2025 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Telangana and arrested 12 persons, including a Bangladeshi woman. Follow LIVE updates here06 September,2025 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai
A robust police deployment of over 20,000 officers is in place across Mumbai to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the immersion processions06 September,2025 02:39 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
The president was responding to a question on whether he is ready to reset relations with India, as ties between the two countries continue to reel under possibly the worst phase in over two decades06 September,2025 02:42 PM IST | New York | AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT