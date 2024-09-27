-
A truck transporting iron materials for metro construction overturned in Thane injuring one, said officials on Friday.
It has now been heard that TMKOC has hit another roadblock, as Palak Sindhwani, aka Sonu Bhide, has quit the show and is currently serving the last period of her notice27 September,2024 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager separately at different places in the city between April and September; the incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college27 September,2024 11:04 AM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 around the world. As spiritual tourism gains prominence in India, we speak to devotees and travellers who share their experiences and travel experts who decode the factors driving this growth27 September,2024 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Akash Deep accounted for both top-order wickets in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin are yet to pick any wickets. In the two-match Test series, Team India is leading the series by 1-0. The hosts won the first Test match against Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai27 September,2024 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
