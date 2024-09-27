Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
Thane: Truck carrying materials for metro construction overturns; 1 hurt
A truck transporting iron materials for metro construction overturned in Thane injuring one, said officials on Friday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: OG Manjulika Vidya Balan is back to claim her throne

27 September,2024 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Palak Sindhwani quits TMKOC, accuses maker of emotionally blackmailing her

It has now been heard that TMKOC has hit another roadblock, as Palak Sindhwani, aka Sonu Bhide, has quit the show and is currently serving the last period of her notice

27 September,2024 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Maharashtra: Four held for raping Pune girl they met on social media

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager separately at different places in the city between April and September; the incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college

27 September,2024 11:04 AM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amarnath: What’s fuelling the rise of spiritual tourism?

World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 around the world. As spiritual tourism gains prominence in India, we speak to devotees and travellers who share their experiences and travel experts who decode the factors driving this growth

27 September,2024 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's reaction on Akash Deep's DRS call goes viral

Akash Deep accounted for both top-order wickets in the IND vs BAN 2nd Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin are yet to pick any wickets. In the two-match Test series, Team India is leading the series by 1-0. The hosts won the first Test match against Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai

27 September,2024 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


