In Mankhurd Shivajinagar, SP’s Abu Asim Azmi faces NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate Nawab Malik in a contest focused on local issues like drug abuse, healthcare gaps, and civic improvements. Malik, who recently joined Ajit Pawar’s faction, pledges to enhance medical infrastructure and connectivity for the slum-dominated constituency.
Himansh Kohli mehendi ceremony: The photos show the actor dancing his heart out, and one picture that stands out has Kohli flaunting his minimalistic mehendi, with the letters "HV" written on it.12 November,2024 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Worli Assembly Constituency is expected to see an interesting contest between two political scions — Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Milind Deora from Shiv Sena. The two candidates shared their vision for Worli Assembly Constituency and Mumbai at Indian Merchants Chamber in Churchgate on Monday (PICS/KIRTI SURVE PARADE)11 November,2024 07:06 PM IST | Divya Nair
Politics and fashion are not disassociated with each other. What politicians wear can significantly shape public opinion about how they think and what they stand for. From colours to textures, from fits to styles, every aspect plays a role in shaping perception. The female politicians of India have often aced their style, with many donning traditional sarees at public appearances as well as personal occasions. As Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 approach, we look at leaders from the state and other parts of the country who have embraced sarees as their statement style over the years.12 November,2024 09:16 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Pakistan media claimed that the ICC had conveyed in writing to the PCB that India won't travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025. Due to tense political ties between both nations, India has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008, when they played the Asia Cup over there12 November,2024 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
