Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari 12 November,2024 10:49 AM IST

Eye on Mankhurd

In Mankhurd Shivajinagar, SP’s Abu Asim Azmi faces NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate Nawab Malik in a contest focused on local issues like drug abuse, healthcare gaps, and civic improvements. Malik, who recently joined Ajit Pawar’s faction, pledges to enhance medical infrastructure and connectivity for the slum-dominated constituency.