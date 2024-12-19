-
MSRTC plans to introduce 3,500 new buses in 2025, aiming to alleviate issues like bus breakdowns and long passenger wait times, as part of efforts to restore its fleet to pre-pandemic levels
It has been rumoured that the release date of Prabhas's The Raja Saab will be postponed. Amid these speculations, the makers have put out a statement19 December,2024 11:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed19 December,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
His Mumbai concert will be the penultimate show of the tour, before he performs the grand finale in Guwahati on December 2918 December,2024 09:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
"If I am not needed right now in the series, I am better off saying goodbye to the game," R Ashwin told India skipper Rohit Sharma before his surprise international retirement, refusing to let anyone else write his script after 14 years of service to the game. It is understood that retirement was on his mind after the home series against New Zealand, which India shockingly lost 0-3. He had made it clear to the team management that if he was not guaranteed a place in the playing eleven during the Australia series, he would not even travel Down Under. (Photos: AFP)19 December,2024 11:46 AM IST | E A
