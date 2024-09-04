Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

96 bus depots shut across Maharashtra as MSRTC workers' strike enters 2nd day

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has scheduled a meeting with MSRTC trade union leaders on Wednesday evening at the Sahyadri Guest House to resolve the issue.

Lollapalooza India 2025: Dates, when to book tickets and more details

Lollapalooza India 2025: Dates, when to book tickets and more details

04 September,2024 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Tovino Thomas on 3D release of ARM: ‘Cannot expect same output from...'

Tovino Thomas on 3D release of ARM: ‘Cannot expect same output from...'

Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty will be seen sharing screen in the upcoming Malayalam film 'ARM' (Ajayante Randam Moshanam). The actors speak to mid-day.com about their experience working on the period drama

04 September,2024 11:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai: Deonar Abattoir to remain shut on September 4 and 7

Mumbai: Deonar Abattoir to remain shut on September 4 and 7

BMC announced a one-day closure to slaughter during Paryushan Parva Bhadarva Sud Ekam, every year, which falls on September 4, 2024 this year.

04 September,2024 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
From sev barfi to patande, different Indian communities make sweets beyond modak
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Mid-Day Premium From sev barfi to patande, different Indian communities make sweets beyond modak

Devotees of Lord Ganesh will come together to celebrate Ganeshotsav and offer his favourite modaks. Interestingly, people from other parts of the country including Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra, and more particularly Mumbai highlight sweet dishes that are made beyond the popular modak for the festival

04 September,2024 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Ranis of football!

Ranis of football!

Juhu’s Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir have dominated inter-school girls football over the years and are looking good to win MSSA U-16 Div-I this season too

04 September,2024 08:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Sundarii Iyer

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK