Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
Daughter stabs mother in Chunabhatti, alleges favouritism toward elder sister

A 41-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her 62-year-old mother with a knife in a fit of rage on January 2. The accused confessed to the crime at the police station.

03 January,2025 10:12 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Hema Malini took to social media to share a picture with her mother marking her birth anniversary. She credited her mother for shaping her career and for making her who she is today

03 January,2025 10:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says move will help prevent duplication of work by multiple agencies, improve coordination

03 January,2025 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
Consistently poor air quality can cause several health issues beyond respiratory challenges. It can affect the eyes significantly

03 January,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Indian media have noted with mocking that Rohit's 31 runs in three Tests is only one more than the 30 wickets that Bumrah has racked up

03 January,2025 11:03 AM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent

