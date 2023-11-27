-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Mumbai police has arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax call to it on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Sunday and claiming that three terrorists had entered the city
Bulbbul star Parambrata Chatterjee shared the news of his wedding on Instagram, sharing photos from the ceremony27 November,2023 06:07 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
A farmer was injured in a knife attack by an unidentified man in Sillod city in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, the police said27 November,2023 08:50 PM IST | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent
The 17th edition of the literary festival will take place at Hotel Clarks Amer in the Pink City. It will see speakers like Sudha Murty, Daisy Rockwell and Geetanjali Shree return, and will also see the likes of Badri Narayan, Kal Penn and Daniel Hahn speak at the festival27 November,2023 11:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
India’s ‘only bad’ day on the field came totally out of the clouds as nearly every pundit and every bookmaker expected Sharma and Co. to lift the shiny trophy27 November,2023 10:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT