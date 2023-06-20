Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
Maharashtra reports 2,649 suspected heatstroke cases; zero cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra has reported 2,649 suspected cases of heatstroke and 12 deaths since March 1 this year, data shared by the state government's public health department revealed

Here's how team of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan have reacted to 'Adipurush'

20 June,2023 02:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Heard this? Park Seo Joon reportedly dating YouTuber Xooos

Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome Entertainment has responded to the news

20 June,2023 06:21 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: City hospitals report rise in dengue, malaria cases

The Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) in Mumbai city hospitals reported an increase in the number of monsoon-related ailments last week

20 June,2023 04:38 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
Afraid of having sex due to pregnancy scares? Experts share tips that will help

Pregnancy scares are real. Fear often overpowers women right after they have sex. “What if the condom was broken?” “Had I placed the condom correctly?” “Was I ovulating at the time of having sex?” are common worries that leave women feeling helpless and anxious. We have experts share helpful tips to deal with such situations

20 June,2023 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Asian Games 2023: Bopanna, Ankita to spearhead Indian challenge in tennis

Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna will once again be the flag-bearer of India's hopes in tennis at the Asian Games as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday announced a 12-member squad for the continental quadrennial games

20 June,2023 05:49 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

