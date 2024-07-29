-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
Of the 15 students in the school bus, two students sustained minor injuries in the accident, an official said
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini will be making her acting debut in 'Binny and Family' that will be released in theatres on August 3029 July,2024 03:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Barely 25 per cent of work—started last year on 397 km of roads across city—has been completed29 July,2024 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
As the world celebrates International Friendship Day on July 30, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbaikars and a Delhiite who share their more cherished and long-lasting friendships and the secret to it all29 July,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The catch of Suryakumar Yadav on the boundary line will always be etched in the hearts of Indian fans whenever they recollect the T20 World Cup 2024 memories. Stalwart batsman Virat Kohli who struggled to accumulate runs in the initial matches stood out strong on the occasion of the final match29 July,2024 04:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT