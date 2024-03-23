Breaking News
Mumbai: Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too

Nullah-widening work at primary stages, but partially open Gokhale Bridge may give some respite

Anurag Kashyap to charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 minutes meeting

23 March,2024 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Karisma Kapoor reveals the right way to pronounce her name

Karisma was asked about the right way to pronounce her name, to which she said, it is Karizzma and not Karishma.

23 March,2024 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Yet again MMRDA may seek BMC funds for Metro project

The constant request for funds for mega projects could potentially destroy BMC’s financial stability, claim politicians

23 March,2024 04:37 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Mohalla munch: Iftar food walk guide for Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

Each year, Mohammad Ali Road comes alive during the period of Ramadan with a variety of irresistible feasts, that will leave you spoilt for choice. Here is a curated food walk guide to help you navigate the best kebabs, cutlets, malpuas, jalebis and more at Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

23 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IPL 2024 |

IPL 2024 | "Getting Faf and Maxwell quickly was turning point": Gaikwad

For the hosts, Mustafizur sending back dangerous Du Plessis who already had eight fours in his 35-run knock and Deepak Chahar's incutter helped to get rid of Maxwell early in the session. CSK will now clash with Gujrat Titans in the match number seven of the IPL 2024 on March 26

23 March,2024 03:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

