Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
In Focus

Manoj Jarange booked for derogatory comments against Munde and Vanjari community

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been booked for making derogatory comments about Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde and the Vanjari community during a rally in Parbhani. The case was filed following a complaint from Munde’s supporter.

Spotted in the city: Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun and others

Spotted in the city: Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun and others

09 January,2025 09:06 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: The Roshans trailer unveiled; LA fire delays Oscars nominations

Ent Top Stories: The Roshans trailer unveiled; LA fire delays Oscars nominations

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

09 January,2025 07:53 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar

One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar

The officials said that one of the victim was declared brought dead upon arrival and another woman suffered injuries, and was sent for an MRI scan for further evaluation

09 January,2025 09:38 PM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Extreme weather conditions fuel LA wildfires

IN PHOTOS: Extreme weather conditions fuel LA wildfires

Devastating wildfires swept through the Los Angeles Area on Wednesday, causing massive destruction. According to experts, a prolonged dry spell combined with strong winds created conditions for the wildfires to rage out of control, even though it’s too soon to pinpoint exactly how much climate change contributed. (Report and Pics: AFP)

09 January,2025 10:38 PM IST | Los Angeles | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Tomar’s ton sends Rajasthan in quarters, Shami's 3 wickets not enough for Bengal

Tomar’s ton sends Rajasthan in quarters, Shami's 3 wickets not enough for Bengal

Rajasthan will face Vidarbha in the quarterfinals scheduled on Sunday

09 January,2025 06:57 PM IST | Vadodara | mid-day online correspondent

