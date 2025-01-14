-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The ordeal started four years back after they became friends on social media, and police have now registered an FIR against the 38-year-old man and five of his family members, including mother, based on the victim's complaint
Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett never fails to stun on the red carpet at prestigious events. Be it the Oscars or Cannes, she surely knows how to turn heads with her sartorial choices. However, what makes her unique, is the ability to repeat outfits. Check it out14 January,2025 02:14 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: After cases of Human Metapneumovirus were reported in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public, saying that there is no cause for alarm. Follow LIVE updates here14 January,2025 03:12 PM IST | Mumbai
Having a healthy cervix will help with the proper development of the baby and avoid complications, such as premature birth or miscarriage14 January,2025 03:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Srikanth will take on China’s Hong Yang Weng while Kiran George will open his campaign against Yushi Tanaka of Japan14 January,2025 01:18 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT