Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
Thane: Search for two accused of swindling Rs 8.9 lakh from finance company

The accused reportedly collected payments from customers for investment purposes but did not deposit the same in the company's account

Bengali rock band Fossils' ex member found dead, suicide suspected

13 January,2025 01:48 PM IST | Kolkata
Celebrity Life News
In Pics: From sequins to archival sarees, Manish Malhotra's timeless creations

Manish Malhotra's saree creations are the epitome of opulence and contemporary elegance, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities. Known for their intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and use of sequins and embellishments, his sarees exude glamour and sophistication, often making them a favorite for red-carpet events and weddings. Whether it’s a sheer, pastel-hued drape or a richly adorned traditional piece, Malhotra's sarees are designed to make a statement while celebrating timeless Indian aesthetics.

13 January,2025 02:18 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
LIVE Blog

HMPV Outbreak LIVE: Another child tests positive in Puducherry

HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: One more child in Puducherry tested positive for HMPV and is undergoing treatment in the centrally administered JIPMER. Follow LIVE updates here

13 January,2025 03:01 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Unique and colourful kites at the International Kite Festival in Gujarat

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal on January 14, Gujarat is hosting the International Kite Festival, that started on January 11 will end on January 14. Across the four days, 143 international kite flyers from 47 countries and 52 kite flyers from 11 states in India are participating in the festival

13 January,2025 12:31 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Focus on consistent Satwik-Chirag as hosts field largest-ever contingent

Also ahead of the India Open Super 750, Lakshya Sen who won the Syed Modi title and finished third at the Kings Cup, will look to make a solid comeback after suffering an early exit in Malaysia. Among the Indians, some promising youngsters will be eager to make a mark

13 January,2025 12:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

