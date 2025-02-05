Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike
Mumbai: Pydhonie police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder
Mumbai: Parel gets push to become a major national rail hub
Mumbai: Retired banker duped of Rs 2.3 lakh in digital arrest scam
BMC Budget 2025 is nothing to write home about, feel Mumbaikars
Maharashtra: Cops arrest three for vandalising 25 vehicles in Pune

The three accused claimed to have damaged the vehicles in Pune's Bibwewadi area without any reason, officials said

05 February,2025 03:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
The monochrome frame shows Amitabh Bachchan surrounded by doctors, nurses, and his mother Teji Bachchan looking at little Abhishek Bachchan in an incubator

05 February,2025 03:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Khadse, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party for nearly four decades, stepped down from the Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 over a controversial land purchase by his family

05 February,2025 01:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
The recipient, a 30-year-old woman had been suffering from kidney failure due to diabetes since 2022. Now, she is able to lead a normal life

05 February,2025 02:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Born and raised in the Tamil Nadu capital, Sekhar has risen to the rarefied heights of being India’s most successful hearing-impaired tennis player

05 February,2025 01:28 PM IST | Chennai | Srijanee Majumdar

