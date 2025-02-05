-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The three accused claimed to have damaged the vehicles in Pune's Bibwewadi area without any reason, officials said
The monochrome frame shows Amitabh Bachchan surrounded by doctors, nurses, and his mother Teji Bachchan looking at little Abhishek Bachchan in an incubator05 February,2025 03:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Khadse, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party for nearly four decades, stepped down from the Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 over a controversial land purchase by his family05 February,2025 01:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The recipient, a 30-year-old woman had been suffering from kidney failure due to diabetes since 2022. Now, she is able to lead a normal life05 February,2025 02:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Born and raised in the Tamil Nadu capital, Sekhar has risen to the rarefied heights of being India’s most successful hearing-impaired tennis player05 February,2025 01:28 PM IST | Chennai | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT