Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
Eknath Shinde calls Aurangzeb supporters 'traitors' at event in Thane

The Deputy CM made these statements on Monday night while addressing a gathering during the unveiling of an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Gharda Chowk in Dombivli

How Nick Jonas asked Madhu Chopra for Priyanka's hand in marriage

18 March,2025 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Exclusive

'I feel sad': Zahan Kapoor gets emotional on Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary

In an exclusive interaction with Mid-day, Zahan Kapoor gets candid about his fondest memories with his grandfather and cinema icon Shashi Kapoor and speaks about taking his legacy forward

18 March,2025 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
mid-day Investigation

Hawkers in Mumbai are paying up to Rs 20,000 for fake domicile certificates

Touts sell this all-important government document without any personal ID proof, while the regular process requires extensive paperwork and might take up to two months. A domicile certificate enables hawkers to access government benefits, apply for loans, and gain legal recognition for their businesses

18 March,2025 09:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Aishwarya Iyer
Lifestyle News
NASA astronauts to return to Earth: Know what happens to the body in deep space

Bone and muscle deterioration, radiation exposure, vision impairment — these are just a few of the challenges space travellers face on long-duration missions, even before considering the psychological toll of isolation

18 March,2025 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
BCCI banning Harry Brook for IPL withdrawal not harsh, says Ali

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Harry Brook, who was brought by the Delhi Capitals, received a two-year ban for pulling out of the tournament at the last minute. In the last edition of the IPL, the English batsman, had withdrawn from the league, following the demise of his grandmother

18 March,2025 01:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

