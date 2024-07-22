Breaking News
Mumbai: Watchman nabbed for molesting minor girl
Maharashtra to establish skill development centres in colleges
Mumbai: Sion hosp doctors win breakfast allowance
Mumbai: ‘No fees for eligible female students or face consequences’
CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Porsche car crash

A Porsche car, driven by a 17-year-old boy -- son of a prominent real estate developer -- allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar

Ent Top Stories: Ananya Panday & Hardik Pandya dating?

22 July,2024 07:15 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Game Changer' release postponed

'Game Changer':

22 July,2024 06:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, predicts heavy rainfall

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places

22 July,2024 04:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Cold facts about skin icing: Just a fad or here to stay?

Proponents of this chilly skincare swear by its benefits. But how real are these claims and does skin icing truly deserve a spot in your daily skincare routine? Experts debunk myths

22 July,2024 11:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
ICC confirms expansion of teams in Women's T20 WC

The ICC Board also confirmed there will be a review of the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja, who will report back to the board later in the year

22 July,2024 06:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


