-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The accused showed a flat located in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli to the doctor and expressed their intention to sell it to him despite the fact that it had been already sold to someone else
The scammer had been targeting unsuspecting fans, using Arjun Kapoor's name to build credibility and trick people into sharing personal information or clicking on malicious links26 December,2024 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The opposition has been attacking the ruling Mahayuti government in the state over the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, on December 926 December,2024 01:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Both red pandas are two-and-a-half years old. They have been brought to add genetic diversity to the zoo, which has a climate typical to their earlier habitat26 December,2024 02:47 PM IST | Darjeeling | PTI
Konstas lived up to the hype around his talent by smashing an impressive 60 off 65 balls when the Boxing Day Test got underway26 December,2024 03:05 PM IST | Melbourne | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT