These sophisticated noise barriers are meticulously designed to mitigate sound generated during train operations. Measuring two metres in height and one metre in width, each barrier weighs around 840 kg and is engineered to reflect and distribute aerodynamic noise produced by train movement
AP Dhillon's claims about Diljit Dosanjh have taken the Internet by storm. Dhillon's girlfriend Banita Sandhu's pictures attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert have surfaced online, further sparking breakup rumours23 December,2024 05:51 PM IST | Mumbai | Divya Khurana
The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully arrested Lavi Pal, the mastermind behind a gang involved in kidnapping actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal. The arrest took place after an encounter in Bijnor on Sunday night.23 December,2024 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai
There is a rise in constipation cases because kids tend to drink less water, eat fewer fruits and vegetables that are high in fiber, and engage in less physical exercise during winter23 December,2024 06:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Vinod Kambli's most recent public appearance was during the inauguration of their late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial. This is not the first time Vinod Kambli has had struggles in his personal life. However, the former cricketer came into the spotlight a few months ago after a video of him went viral on social media platforms23 December,2024 06:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
