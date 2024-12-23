Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
Bullet train project: 2 lakh noise barriers installed along the 100-km viaduct

These sophisticated noise barriers are meticulously designed to mitigate sound generated during train operations. Measuring two metres in height and one metre in width, each barrier weighs around 840 kg and is engineered to reflect and distribute aerodynamic noise produced by train movement

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh formally introduce baby Dua to paparazzi

23 December,2024 06:19 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Amid Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon's row, Banita Sandhu attends Diljit's concert

AP Dhillon's claims about Diljit Dosanjh have taken the Internet by storm. Dhillon's girlfriend Banita Sandhu's pictures attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert have surfaced online, further sparking breakup rumours

23 December,2024 05:51 PM IST | Mumbai | Divya Khurana
News
Breaking news: Police arrest mastermind of celebrity kidnapping gang in Bijnor

The Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully arrested Lavi Pal, the mastermind behind a gang involved in kidnapping actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal. The arrest took place after an encounter in Bijnor on Sunday night.

23 December,2024 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Mumbai doctors say winter leading to spike in constipation, flu cases among kids

There is a rise in constipation cases because kids tend to drink less water, eat fewer fruits and vegetables that are high in fiber, and engage in less physical exercise during winter

23 December,2024 06:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Vinod Kambli's health deteriorates, admitted to hospital

Vinod Kambli's most recent public appearance was during the inauguration of their late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial. This is not the first time Vinod Kambli has had struggles in his personal life. However, the former cricketer came into the spotlight a few months ago after a video of him went viral on social media platforms

23 December,2024 06:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

