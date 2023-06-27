- Latest News
The duo who are mechanics by profession used to repair bikes by the day and conduct thefts of bike spare parts at night, the RCF police in Mumbai said
Entertainment Top Stories: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor tease filming of ‘Stree 2’; share a cute selfie together. Shocking! BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 'The Idol' season’s early wrap up leads to cancellation rumours.27 June,2023 04:31 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated that Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Maharashtra would have no impact on state politics27 June,2023 04:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Chef Shezad Marolia from Udvada is serving up authentic fare at Masala Kraft that is a hat-tip to the community’s roots and flavours. The pop-up is from 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm and 7 pm to 11:45 pm till July 127 June,2023 01:20 PM IST | Editor
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is expecting the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India to be a highly-competitive affair since "the game has become faster"27 June,2023 04:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
