Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

Mumbai: Two mechanics held for thefts of motorcycle spare parts in city

The duo who are mechanics by profession used to repair bikes by the day and conduct thefts of bike spare parts at night, the RCF police in Mumbai said

Shocking! BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 'The Idol' gets early wrap

Shocking! BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 'The Idol' gets early wrap

27 June,2023 12:10 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film for ‘Stree 2' BLACKPINK's Jennie’s show ends

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film for ‘Stree 2' BLACKPINK's Jennie’s show ends

Entertainment Top Stories: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor tease filming of ‘Stree 2’; share a cute selfie together. Shocking! BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 'The Idol' season’s early wrap up leads to cancellation rumours.

27 June,2023 04:31 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
News
Maharashtra: 'KCR's visit to Pandharpur will have no impact on state politics'

Maharashtra: 'KCR's visit to Pandharpur will have no impact on state politics'

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated that Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Maharashtra would have no impact on state politics

27 June,2023 04:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Indulge in Parsi cuisine at this ongoing pop-up at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai

Indulge in Parsi cuisine at this ongoing pop-up at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai

Chef Shezad Marolia from Udvada is serving up authentic fare at Masala Kraft that is a hat-tip to the community’s roots and flavours. The pop-up is from  12:30 pm to 2:45 pm and 7 pm to 11:45 pm till July 1

27 June,2023 01:20 PM IST | Editor
Sports News
ODI World Cup 2023 is going to be very competitive: India skipper Rohit Sharma

ODI World Cup 2023 is going to be very competitive: India skipper Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is expecting the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India to be a highly-competitive affair since "the game has become faster"

27 June,2023 04:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK