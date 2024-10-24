Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Maharashtra Assembly election: Ajit Pawar's NCP can use clock symbol, says SC

The top court on Thursday, October 24, directed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to use the clock symbol in its publicity material in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election with a disclaimer that the matter was sub-judice before it

Pics: Inside Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash

24 October,2024 03:45 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' gets a new release date 

The wait for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been a reduced a little. Check out the new release date of the much anticipated sequel of Pushpa: The Rise

24 October,2024 04:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
IN PHOTOS: BJP's Chandrakant Patil files nomination from Kothrud seat for polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil on Thursday filed nomination from Kothrud seat for Maharashtra assembly election 2024. Pics/X 

24 October,2024 02:30 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Mumbai
Mumbai: BEST fleet loses 280 buses, undertaking to slap notice on contractor

Latter had been unable to operate vehicles since last week, commuters inconvenienced

24 October,2024 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Sports News
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Lack of water bottles leaves fans angry during the match

In the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, a total of 18,000 fans showed up in Pune. Some of the stands in the stadium were without roofs, and spectators sitting under the sun rushed to the water stations where they found out the packaged bottles were available in limited numbers

24 October,2024 04:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


