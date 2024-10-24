-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
The top court on Thursday, October 24, directed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to use the clock symbol in its publicity material in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election with a disclaimer that the matter was sub-judice before it
The wait for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been a reduced a little. Check out the new release date of the much anticipated sequel of Pushpa: The Rise24 October,2024 04:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil on Thursday filed nomination from Kothrud seat for Maharashtra assembly election 2024. Pics/X24 October,2024 02:30 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Latter had been unable to operate vehicles since last week, commuters inconvenienced24 October,2024 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
In the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, a total of 18,000 fans showed up in Pune. Some of the stands in the stadium were without roofs, and spectators sitting under the sun rushed to the water stations where they found out the packaged bottles were available in limited numbers24 October,2024 04:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT