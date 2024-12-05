Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Maharashtra CM oath ceremony LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Azad Maidan
LIVE Blog

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: PM Modi has arrived at Azad Maidan for Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in ceremony as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis will take oath shortly, along with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who will be sworn-in as his deputies. Follow LIVE updates here

Watch: Salman Khan-SRK share a warm hug at the swearing-in ceremony of Maha CM

Watch: Salman Khan-SRK share a warm hug at the swearing-in ceremony of Maha CM

05 December,2024 05:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Pushpa 2 The Rule review: Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil face-off lacks punch

Pushpa 2 The Rule review: Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil face-off lacks punch

Here's a quick review of Pushpa 2 The Rule, which released in theatres today. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel comes three years after the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise. Should you watch it? Read our review before booking your tickets

05 December,2024 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Mumbai
Thane: Two teenagers killed after being run over by train

Thane: Two teenagers killed after being run over by train

In a tragic incident on December 2, two teenagers were killed after being struck by the Mandovi Express train while crossing the tracks between Diva and Nilaje stations in Thane. The Government Railway Police is investigating the cause of the deaths

05 December,2024 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Air India at 61, IndiGo at 103 in global survey of best airlines in the world

Air India at 61, IndiGo at 103 in global survey of best airlines in the world

The survey has ranked Brussels Airlines as the best airline in the world with 8.12, followed by Qatar Airways at 8.11, United Airlines at 8.04, American Airlines at 8.04, and Play at 7.89, but both the India airlines feature must later in the list

05 December,2024 03:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IN PHOTOS | Alcohol, discipline issues, and Vinod Kambli’s untimely decline

IN PHOTOS | Alcohol, discipline issues, and Vinod Kambli’s untimely decline

Vinod Kambli's entry into international cricket was nothing short of spectacular. He quickly made a name for himself with back-to-back double centuries in Test cricket, a feat that suggested a future brimming with promise. (Pic: AFP/Screengrab/X)

05 December,2024 02:59 PM IST | E A

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK