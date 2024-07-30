Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
Navi Mumbai murder case: How accused was nabbed in five days

The suspect in the case is a native of Karnataka and it turned out to be an important clue for the multiple police teams working on the case and led to zeroing on the accused

In Pics: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco pack on the love in these cute photos

30 July,2024 02:53 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Sonam pens the sweetest birthday wish for her ‘incredible husband’ Anand

In her message for Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical"

30 July,2024 01:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: No more hoardings on footpaths?

After Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy, the civic body is considering banning all installations on footpaths and bridges that interrupt citizen movement

30 July,2024 08:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Intimate dining over niche, regional cuisines in Mumbai

Delving deeper into cozy culinary setups, Midday caught up with home chefs, serving piping hot broths made right in their kitchens

30 July,2024 11:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Indian athletes to win individual medals at the Olympics

With ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker winning two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, here are the Indian athletes who have won two individual medals in the global showpiece, albeit in different years (Pic: File Pic)

30 July,2024 05:22 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

