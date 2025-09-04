Breaking News
Thane: Aluminium plates worth Rs 39.55 lakh stolen from construction site
Three booked for duping Thane businessman of Rs 7 lakh, misusing his company data
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Illegal betting app case: ED issues summons to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur

NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh visited the injured persons in the hospital; a person, aged 25, was killed and seven others suffered injuries, according to the police

SSMB 29 budget: SS Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu, Priyanka starrer made with THIS much

04 September,2025 11:27 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Matthew Perry death: Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty in court

Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen, has pleaded guilty to supplying the fatal drug to the Friends actor, Matthew Perry, during a recent hearing in court. The actor was found dead in 2023 due to an overdose of ketamine

04 September,2025 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, floodwater inundates nearby areas

While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am

04 September,2025 11:53 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: 7 things to do in Mumbai on the first weekend of September 2025

Looking for things to do in Mumbai this weekend? From live storytelling and music shows to pottery and Mandala design workshops, here is a line-up of activities that is sure to keep you busy (Story by Trisha Ghosh)

04 September,2025 11:32 AM IST | Raaina Jain
News
Israel drops grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war

04 September,2025 07:20 AM IST | Beirut | Agencies

