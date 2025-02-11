Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
Valentines Day

In Focus

Maharashtra govt owes us Rs 90,000 crore: Road, bridges, building contractors

Representatives take out press conference in SoBo to shine light on problem; they said it was time to stop work, till all dues were paid at a fiery press conference at the Cricket Club of India’s (CCI) C K Nayudu hall on Monday afternoon

Ankita Lokhande slams Rozlyn Khan over comments against Hina Khan

11 February,2025 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
India’s Got Latent recent episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia REMOVED

India's Got Latent controversial episode featuring Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija has been pulled down from YouTube

11 February,2025 10:12 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Air India suspends Mumbai-Melbourne direct flights till September

Source says airline is optimising routes, aircraft may be used for regions with higher demand; this adjustment means that for more than five months there will be no direct connectivity between Mumbai and Melbourne—a route that used to be served three times weekly with the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

11 February,2025 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Mumbai Guide News
Going abroad to study? Here's what you should keep in mind during the big move

As applications for the Fall intake in overseas universities reach a crescendo and students gear up to make the big move, Mumbaikars who recently moved abroad for education share their handy tips and tricks for a smoother transition

11 February,2025 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Devashish Kamble
Sports News
It’s part of our culture: Shardul on fightback

“It is a part of the culture. Hopefully, it will continue for years,” he said after finishing with figures of 18.3-3-58-6 and giving Mumbai the lead

11 February,2025 07:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Arup Chatterjee

Trending News:


