Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
'UPA abandoned Mumbai to its fate, Mahayuti saved it with massive investments'

Addressing the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) in Mumbai, the Union Home Minister asserted that investments in the irrigation sector under the current Mahayuti government had ended the prolonged issue of farmer suicides in Maharashtra

Ent Top Stories: Sitaare Zameen Par, Kuberaa reviews out

21 June,2025 12:31 AM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari prepare for Alpha

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.

20 June,2025 01:00 AM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
Mumbai
Days after he went missing, Mumbai Police personnel found dead on skywalk

According to officers, the personnel was discovered in an unconscious state around noon on the skywalk near Ghatkopar railway station. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival

20 June,2025 07:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Aishwarya Iyer
Lifestyle News
World Music Day 2025: Here’s how music can aid healing and mental well-being

Has music ever had a positive impact in your life? Has it helped you find comfort or heal from difficult situations? Ahead of World Music Day — observed on June 21, mental health experts highlight how music can play an important role in well-being

20 June,2025 11:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Ton on debut as captain pushes Shubman Gill into historic territory

Shubman Gill delivered a composed and elegant century on Day 1 of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, helping India seize control of the contest (Photos: BCCI)

20 June,2025 10:44 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

