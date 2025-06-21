-
Addressing the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) in Mumbai, the Union Home Minister asserted that investments in the irrigation sector under the current Mahayuti government had ended the prolonged issue of farmer suicides in Maharashtra
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.20 June,2025 01:00 AM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
According to officers, the personnel was discovered in an unconscious state around noon on the skywalk near Ghatkopar railway station. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival20 June,2025 07:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Aishwarya Iyer
Has music ever had a positive impact in your life? Has it helped you find comfort or heal from difficult situations? Ahead of World Music Day — observed on June 21, mental health experts highlight how music can play an important role in well-being20 June,2025 11:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Shubman Gill delivered a composed and elegant century on Day 1 of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, helping India seize control of the contest (Photos: BCCI)20 June,2025 10:44 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar
