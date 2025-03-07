Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Womens Day

In Focus

WR to operate night block between Vasai Road and Bhayandar on March 9
Mumbai local train updates

Maintenance work on the Up Fast Lines will take place from 11:30 PM to 3:00 AM between Bhayandar and Vasai Road on the night of March 8-9, 2025

Laughing through barriers: Why it took women so long to enter the comedy scene Exclusive

Laughing through barriers: Why it took women so long to enter the comedy scene

07 March,2025 06:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
The Monkey movie review: Bloody tasteless macabre comedy

The Monkey movie review: Bloody tasteless macabre comedy

“The Monkey” is a half-baked story of twin brothers who hate each other (and we’re not convinced why?).

07 March,2025 07:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Mumbai
Matunga station becomes Central Railway’s first fully women-operated station
Mumbai

Matunga station becomes Central Railway’s first fully women-operated station

Matunga Station was featured in the Limca Book of Records 2018 as the first station in the country to be fully managed by women

07 March,2025 07:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: DJ Zedd mesmerises Bengaluru fans with enthralling performance

IN PHOTOS: DJ Zedd mesmerises Bengaluru fans with enthralling performance

The Grammy Award winning DJ and record producer is on his Telos tour in India, and took to the stage on March 6 in Bengaluru to play some of his biggest hits

07 March,2025 03:18 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Five key factors in India-New Zealand Champions Trophy final

Five key factors in India-New Zealand Champions Trophy final

New Zealand pace spearhead Matt Henry leads the bowling charts in the 50-over tournament with 10 wickets -- five when the Black Caps faced India earlier in the competition

07 March,2025 07:04 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK