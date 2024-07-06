Breaking News
KEM staffers make paper plates out of patient reports; notice issued
Mumbai: Construction worker injured in cylinder blast after fire in shanty
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Thane: Man booked for setting ablaze live-in partner; woman severely injured
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Exotic birds, monkeys smuggled from Thailand seized at CSMIA

Baggage of the two passengers who landed at the CSMIA on Friday was searched on suspicion leading to the exotic seizure

Spotted in the city: Ranbir Kapoor shows off his toned physique

Spotted in the city: Ranbir Kapoor shows off his toned physique

06 July,2024 08:45 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Ent top stories: Check out Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet highlights

Ent top stories: Check out Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet highlights

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

06 July,2024 06:48 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Rains lash parts of Mumbai; intermittent spells expected for 24 hrs

IN PHOTOS: Rains lash parts of Mumbai; intermittent spells expected for 24 hrs

On Saturday, intermittent showers hit Mumbai and the metropolitan region after experiencing a slight lull in rainfall. Pics/ Sayyed Sameer Abdedi 

06 July,2024 10:31 PM IST | Jasmeen Shaikh
Lifestyle News
Zika virus: Mumbai doctors reveal insights about the mosquito-borne virus

Mid-Day Premium Zika virus: Mumbai doctors reveal insights about the mosquito-borne virus

As the number of Zika virus cases increases in Maharashtra, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbai doctors to break down the disease and why pregnant mothers need to take care. They not only share the causes and effects but also the precautions that people need to take

06 July,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Unfancied Zimbabwe stun India by 13 runs in series opener

Unfancied Zimbabwe stun India by 13 runs in series opener

India needed 16 runs off the last over and despite Washington being there, they could only manage just two runs

06 July,2024 08:47 PM IST | Harare | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK