Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
Navi Mumbai crime: Doctor cheated of Rs 70 lakh in flat purchase deal; 3 booked

The accused showed a flat located in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli to the doctor and expressed their intention to sell it to him despite the fact that it had been already sold to someone else

Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' song 'Dammunte Pattukora' removed

26 December,2024 01:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Salman Khan birthday 2024: Bollywood's bhaijaan and his 90s heroines

Salman Khan entered the film industry in the late 80s. He soon established himself as a star in the film industry with his charming persona onscreen. Film after film, he made the path to the hearts of his audience stronger. As he turns a year older, we look at some rare throwback pictures of the superstar with his heroines from the 90s

26 December,2024 02:49 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Will Devendra Fadnavis take action against 'Beed's Naxals': Sanjay Raut

The opposition has been attacking the ruling Mahayuti government in the state over the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, on December 9

26 December,2024 01:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Mumbaikars are indulging in these unique books this December

In the latest edition of our monthly section, we bring you interesting titles that readers in the city are poring over. Here’s what they’ve been reading

26 December,2024 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Nandini Varma
Sports News
Kohli to Warner, players who fell to career lows in major on-field controversies

Virat Kohli and Australian youngster Sam Konstas were involved in a physical altercation on Thursday as tempers flared on the first day of the fourth Test. Tempers often flare on the cricket field, and in a similar vein, Midday examines instances where cricketers hit the lowest points of their careers following on-field controversies (Pic: AFP)

26 December,2024 02:47 PM IST | E A

