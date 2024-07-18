Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
Mumbai: Police arrest 23-year-old conwoman on the run

Pai asked his daughter to help Mhatre with the admission process for his son

18 July,2024 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about the actress's privacy and security, with many speculating that her phone may have been tapped

18 July,2024 01:16 PM IST | Mumbai
Contaminated flood water has caused a rise in foot infections among the female residents

18 July,2024 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Eshan Kalyanikar
Unveiling the connection between sleep deprivation and food cravings, wellness experts prescribe solutions for a good night's rest

18 July,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Suryakumar Yadav’s former India U-23 coach Mukund Parmar and ex-Mumbai U-23 coach Vilas Godbole reckon he deserves T20 captaincy given his vast international experience and positive attitude

18 July,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

