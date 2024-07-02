Breaking News
Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli
Airoli MLA steps in to save 200 trees in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Sena (UBT) triumphs in Graduates’ seat
Pankaja Munde guaranteed a place in the legislature
Mumbai: Malaria cases fall in two wards in city
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge, Barfiwala connector to open on Thursday

On Monday, vehicles plied for a few hours before officials closed it again for pending work

02 July,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai
Singer Zayn Malik wore a regal navy chenille sherwani by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

02 July,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai
City cops register 12 cases under new laws, with the first being a cyber fraud case, as transition goes through with minor hiccups

02 July,2024 05:47 AM IST | Mumbai | The Crime Team
Autoimmune diseases develop when one’s immune system attacks the body tissues. Studies show that this condition affects approximately 8 percent of people worldwide, of which 78 percent are women. But why specifically women and what can they do to protect themselves against this condition?

02 July,2024 10:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
‘We are world champs, I can walk around my office with swag’
Indian-born New Zealand resident Rahul Patil on what this World Cup win means to Indians abroad

02 July,2024 07:23 AM IST | Wellington | Rahul Patil

